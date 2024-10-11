Dhokra metal art: The beauty of Bastar

Dhokra metal art is one of India's oldest and most traditional forms of metal casting, known for its distinctive and rustic beauty. Originating from the indigenous tribes of Central and Eastern India, particularly in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, this ancient craft has a history that dates back over 4,000 years. The term 'dhokra' refers to the nomadic metalworkers of these regions, and their craft reflects a rich cultural heritage.

It is created using the lost-wax casting technique, also known as 'cire perdue'. This process involves creating a wax model of the desired object, which is then covered with clay. After the clay dries, it is heated, causing the wax to melt and flow out, leaving a hollow mould. Molten metal, usually brass or bronze, is then poured into this mould. Once the metal cools and solidifies, the clay mould is broken open, revealing the final piece. Due to the use of individual moulds, each dhokra artifact is unique, carrying slight imperfections that enhance its charm.

The themes of dhokra art are deeply rooted in tribal mythology, nature and everyday life. Artisans often depict animals like elephants, horses, birds and fish, as well as human figures in various poses, such as dancing, drumming, or worshiping deities. Dhokra artists are inspired by their surroundings and culture, so their creations reflect a deep connection with the earth and the environment.

In addition to figurines, dhokra artists also create functional items such as lamps, bowls and jewellery. These objects, while practical, also carry the same level of artistic intricacy. The patterns are often geometric, with fine detailing that demonstrates the skill and patience of the artisans.

Dhokra metal art holds profound cultural and spiritual significance in tribal communities. The objects crafted are not merely decorative but often used in rituals, festivals and ceremonies. Many of the figures, especially those of deities, are considered sacred and are believed to bring good fortune and protection.

In recent years, dhokra art has gained international recognition for its timeless appeal and eco-friendly production methods. The handmade nature of dhokraart, combined with its reliance on non-toxic and recyclable materials, aligns well with modern sensibilities regarding sustainability. Designers and collectors worldwide have started to incorporate Dhokra pieces into contemporary home decor, fashion, and art collections, helping revive interest in this ancient craft.

Despite its growing popularity, Dhokra artisans often face challenges related to access to markets, raw materials, and fair compensation for their work. Government initiatives and NGO efforts are helping to promote and sustain this traditional art form by connecting artisans with wider markets and providing support for their livelihoods.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)