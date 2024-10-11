This art exhibition in New Delhi explores Zoology and creativity

Delve into the layers of understanding created by artists between animals, art and ecology at this unique group art exhibition scheduled to open today at New Delhi’s Palette Art Gallery. Tales (Tails) of Imagination explores creatures re-imagined by the artists’ expertise and connecting them and their thoughts with the audience.
The exhibition highlights the ecological expanse on Earth and includes stoneware and brass works by Rajesh Ram; metallic sculpture by Valay Shende; HG Arun depicts the extinction of elephants; while Manisha reflects on the cruelty towards animals. Each sculpture, artwork or paintings have metaphorical meanings and need to be experiences in person to understand the creative message in them. Other participating artists include R Magesh, C Bhagyanath, Shibu Natesan, Pradeep Mishra, and Gopi Krishna.
What: Tales (Tails) of Imagination
Where: Palette Art Gallery, New Delhi
When: October 11 – November 16, 2024