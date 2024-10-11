What is lippan art?

The word lippan comes from the Gujarati word for 'dung' or 'clay', as the original material used in this art form was a mixture of mud and camel dung. The rabari people, primarily nomadic herders, crafted these intricate designs on the walls of their homes, known as bhungas, which are circular huts typical of the Kutch region. The art served both an aesthetic and functional purpose, insulating the homes from the harsh desert climate while also beautifying the living spaces. In its traditional form, lippan art is made using a mixture of mud, clay and camel dung, which acts as a natural binder. The artists shape this mixture into fine lines and patterns on walls, creating raised designs. One of the most distinctive features of lippan art is the use of small pieces of mirror embedded into the mud work, which reflect sunlight and add a shimmering quality to the walls, making the art come alive. These mirrors are usually circular, diamond-shaped, or triangular, and are placed in the design in a balanced, symmetrical manner.