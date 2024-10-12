Artists who revolutionised the Renaissance

The Renaissance, a cultural movement that began in 14th-century Italy and spread across Europe, marked a period of profound change in art, science, literature and philosophy. Rooted in a rediscovery of classical antiquity, the Renaissance emphasised humanism, individualism and the potential for human achievement. Artists, in particular, played a central role in this cultural revival, breaking from the medieval traditions of art to develop new techniques such as linear perspective, chiaroscuro (the treatment of light and shadow) and a focus on realistic human anatomy. This period of rebirth spanned several centuries and is remembered for producing some of the most influential and innovative artists in history, five of whom stand out for their groundbreaking contributions.