Palette of Passion & Possibilities

Imagine a world where sound fades and vision blurs, yet creativity flourishes boundlessly. For M Ramalingam, art is more than a form of expression — it’s a bridge between worlds and a way to transcend limitations that life has imposed upon him. Born deaf and later diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, which causes progressive vision loss, Ramalingam’s 44-year journey in the art world has been extraordinary. His recent showcase at the Study UK Creative Connections exhibition is a celebration of not just his technical skill but the indomitable spirit behind each brushstroke and paint drop.

The road to creativity

Ramalingam’s education has played a pivotal role in shaping his artistic voice. After earning his BFA from the Government College of Arts, Chennai, he furthered his academic indulgence with a Fine Arts course from Falmouth College in 1995. Reflecting on his time in Chennai, he mentions how professors like Vijya Mohan, Alphonso, and RB Bhaskaran deeply influenced his style. “It is wonderful to see how this education has led me to actively build connections with other artists through workshops and talks, enriching both my art and career,” he shares.

But it is his lived experience, more than any formal training, that defines his art. “Not being able to connect much with beauty because of disability has directly influenced my approach,” he says. Ramalingam’s adversity has led him to explore the theme of womanhood — both physical and emotional beauty, through his imagination and the occasional interactions he has with women.

This exploration culminated in his featured work, ‘Composition colours with women 1’, a piece that he describes as “intriguing.” Using semi-impasto techniques and bold colour compositions, he creates a distinct identity for the women in his work, bringing out their beauty as he perceives it. “It’s fascinating how artistic techniques and choices can convey so much about the subject matter,” he says. Through this artwork, Ramalingam aims to evoke a sense of wonder and appreciation for the complexity of womanhood.