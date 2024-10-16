Rediscovering an enigma

"A weaver of images.” That’s how curator Manoj Vyloor describes the late artist G Unnikrishnan.

Indeed, Unnikrishnan created tales on his canvas, weaving together the humdrum of everyday life with the fantastical. His works, both vivid and intricate, capture scenes that are rooted in the simplicity of village life yet layered with deeper, universal themes.

The ongoing retrospective ‘Gatherings and Departures’, organised at the Durbar Hall in Kochi by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, offers a well-deserving tribute to this enigmatic artist, who shied away from the spotlight.

This exhibition becomes a space of discovery, not just of Unnikrishnan, a former professor at the Raja Ravi Varma Institute of Fine Arts in Mavelikara, but also of the stories he narrated through his frames.

“He grew up in Mavelikkara, studied there, and taught there. He was in his element there,” says Manoj. “In many of his drawings, one can witness the yesteryear allure of Onartukara. However, for Unnikrishnan, these were not just about a place but memories and images that appeared in his subconscious.”

The exhibition is curated by Manoj and Shijo Jacob, former colleagues and friends of the artist who passed away in February last year. The duo explain they had been planning such a large retrospective for several years.

“We wanted him to see it... all his works displayed proudly. He was always a quiet, mystical figure, constantly working on his art, but never in the public eye. He never even travelled outside Kerala,” recalls Shijo.