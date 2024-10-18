Discover Chowk Purana: Punjab’s colourful folk art rooted in tradition and nature

Chowk Purana is a beautiful folk art that comes alive in the heart of Punjab, India. Traditionally practiced by women, this vibrant art form involves creating intricate, colourful patterns using natural pigments and rice flour. The name Chowk Purana means “old square,” referring to the square designs that are often laid out on the ground or on wooden platforms in courtyards, especially during festivals and special occasions.

What makes Chowk Purana truly special is its connection to the local culture and community. The designs are rich with motifs inspired by nature—flowers, birds, and geometric shapes—that symbolize fertility, prosperity, and the cycles of life. The colours used in these artworks are derived from natural sources like turmeric and red clay, making this art not only visually stunning but also environmentally friendly.

Artisans use natural pigments and rice flour to craft intricate patterns. They start by sweeping the surface clean and then apply rice flour to form the base. Using fingers or small tools, they add vibrant colours derived from turmeric, red clay, and other natural sources, creating stunning designs.

Creating Chowk Purana is much more than just an artistic endeavour; it’s a shared experience that fosters community bonds. Women gather to decorate their homes, turning the process into a joyful celebration filled with laughter and stories. Each pattern tells a story, often linked to local traditions and festivals. For example, certain designs might be created for Baisakhi or to mark a wedding, weaving together personal and communal narratives.

However, as urban life encroaches on traditional practices, there’s a growing concern about preserving Chowk Purana. Many are working hard to keep this art form alive through workshops and cultural events, emphasising its significance in Punjab's traditions.

In essence, Chowk Purana is more than just an art form; it’s an expression of Punjabi culture and identity. Each colourful design reflects a deep connection to the community, nature, and the joy of celebration. As it continues to evolve, Chowk Purana remains a cherished link to the past and a hopeful bridge to the future.