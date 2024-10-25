17th Anniversary Special: Margam to modern: How Bharatanatyam continues to evolve and engage modern audiences

Swarnamalya laments, that inherently, Bharatanatyam was meant to be performed in intimate spaces, at homes, temples, etc. So, the form by itself is very environment-friendly. “But I think it’s the modern version, the proscenium version, with the use of air conditioners, lights, and generators that this dance form has become a little less sustainable. But, thankfully, the trend is reverting now as the dancers are starting to understand the closeness of the form we practice to our environment.”

Looking ahead, the future of Bharatanatyam lies in its ability to reflect societal changes and engage with pressing issues. Vidhya and Mahitha envision artistes becoming advocates for environmental consciousness. “I believe Bharatanatyam can communicate messages about sustainability and awareness,” says Mahitha. As a testament to the cause, Kavitha has ventured into various themes with her performances to create awareness on AIDS, COVID-19, environmental protection, and cleanliness. She believes that the art form can be sustained by venturing out of one’s comfort zone of sticking to a set repertoire and margams (traditional dance order).

There’s no denying that social media presents both opportunities and complications for Bharatanatyam. While platforms like Instagram increase exposure, they can also dilute the art’s richness. The general populace defend the case by stating that this aids to the sustainability of the art form but Vidhya expresses concern, stating, “Performing Bharatanatyam to trending songs doesn’t add to the art form. It has immense beauty on its own. These songs allow their own way of expression, and by superimposing a strong dance form such as Bharatanatyam over them, one is perhaps doing injustice to both. It may be a sensational visual byte to gain followers or likes, but doesn’t last beyond that.”