Rashmi Soni’s latest art exhibition, 'In Serenity', looks at water as her main muse

Sublime Galleria recently unveiled its latest event, In Serenity, an enchanting art exhibition showcasing the exquisite creations of the celebrated artist Rashmi Soni. This collection is more than just a series of artworks; it invites viewers on a journey through the diverse moods captured in the endless beauty of water. Rashmi’s intention is for each observer to immerse themselves in these abstract representations, discovering personal reflections that offer solace and a sense of inner peace. Through her exploration of water, the artist delves into its enigmatic and paradoxical nature, highlighting its silent yet profound significance in our everyday lives. We speak to the artist to learn more about the series through her intricate lens and what she aims to convey with these unique experiences around water.
How did your relationship with water shape the conception of these works?
Sitting beside water always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated by its ability to be calming and intense at the same time. I’ve found the element to be very grounding. Whether it’s a lake or the ocean, I feel at ease near it. That personal connection influenced how I approached these paintings. I wanted each piece to reflect the feelings I experience when I’m around water — the sense of balance, the escape from the noise of life and the inner peace it brings.
How do you explore and express the dualities of this earthy element in your artwork?
Water is such a beautiful paradox and I love playing with that in my art. I try to show both its calmness and its wildness, sometimes in the same painting. I use soft, flowing lines to represent peace and then add more dynamic, textured strokes to show movement and unpredictability. It’s a balance of those opposites that makes water so fascinating.
In this series, water is depicted as a mirror of human emotions. What emotions or experiences do you believe are most powerfully reflected through your works?
I believe the most powerful emotions shown in my work are calmness, turbulence and reflection. Calm waters represent peace and stillness, while rough waves express turmoil or inner struggles. The reflective quality of water also symbolises deep thoughts, self-awareness and personal growth.
Beyond its physical properties, what does water represent for you on a philosophical or emotional level?
Water represents flow and changes to me. It reminds me that life is always moving, shifting and evolving. It’s both a force of nature and a symbol of adaptability. On an emotional level, it’s about finding peace within that constant movement, learning to go with the flow instead of resisting it.
Is there a specific significance behind your choice of colour in for this series?
Yes, I’ve used softer blues, greens and muted tones to reflect the calming and serene qualities of water. The colour palette is meant to evoke a sense of peace, like how you feel when you’re looking out at the ocean or a quiet lake. In some others, I have maintained the contrast. I have avoided harsh colours because I wanted the paintings to create a peaceful and meditative atmosphere.
How many artworks does the series boast?
The series includes 26 artworks, created in oil colours on canvas and took about four months to complete the series. The sizes vary, ranging from small, intimate pieces to larger, more immersive works. I wanted the variety in size to allow people to engage with the water on different levels, whether up close or from a distance.
Why did you opt for an abstract form of art?
I chose the abstract form because water itself is abstract in nature. It doesn’t have a fixed shape and I didn’t want to limit its representation to something too literal. The abstract approach allowed me to capture the essence and feeling of water rather than just its physical appearance.
Entry fee: INR 50. Till October 31. At UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.