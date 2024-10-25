Rashmi Soni’s latest art exhibition, 'In Serenity', looks at water as her main muse

How did your relationship with water shape the conception of these works?

Sitting beside water always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated by its ability to be calming and intense at the same time. I’ve found the element to be very grounding. Whether it’s a lake or the ocean, I feel at ease near it. That personal connection influenced how I approached these paintings. I wanted each piece to reflect the feelings I experience when I’m around water — the sense of balance, the escape from the noise of life and the inner peace it brings.

How do you explore and express the dualities of this earthy element in your artwork?

Water is such a beautiful paradox and I love playing with that in my art. I try to show both its calmness and its wildness, sometimes in the same painting. I use soft, flowing lines to represent peace and then add more dynamic, textured strokes to show movement and unpredictability. It’s a balance of those opposites that makes water so fascinating.