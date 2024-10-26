This public initiative by UnboxingBLR Foundation aims to transform the city’s walls into beautiful murals

The initiative includes both local and national artists and when asked how these artists were selected, Kamini reveals, “We decided to do an open call. We decided to make it a democratic process. Anyone in the city or across the country, who was interested in the project was welcome. We created an independent jury of three members in the city and we tried to make it as diverse as possible. Suresh Jayaram, founder of 1 ShanthiRoad Studio Gallery is one of the members. Then we also have Ravikumar Kashi, who is an artist. He did the research and brought out a book on flexed banners in the city. We also have Archana Hande, a multidisciplinary artist and academician, specialising in painting, sculpture, photography, and installation. This jury sat together and reviewed the applications.”