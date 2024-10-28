Debasish Paul on his latest exhibition in Kolkata, 'A Thousand Years of Dreaming'

A

A Thousand Years of Dreaming is a deeply personal and almost autobiographical exploration of my identity and queer desires. Situated within a cultural and spiritual framework, I see it as a dream cherished by queer people over a thousand years—their dreams of marriage, the right to love, and the desire to live freely according to their wishes within society like others. Set along the sacred banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, my performance draws on mythology and Hindu marital ritualistic elements to position queer existence within a broader, sacred narrative. This space, Banaras, traditionally a place of cleansing and salvation, becomes like a metaphor of queer liberation for me during the process. Through this exhibition, I aim to convey the beauty and strength of queer identity, highlighting a desire for acceptance, love, and spiritual connection.