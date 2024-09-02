Artix: A fusion of artistry and luxury

In a world where art and luxury intertwine seamlessly, Artix emerges as a beacon of creative innovation. Rolf von Bueren, the visionary founder of Lotus Arts de Vivre, introduces Artix as a revolutionary concept that redefines the convergence of art, artisanship, and opulence. This immersive experience transforms every corner of a hotel—bedrooms, washrooms, and floors—into private preview spaces that reflect the essence of both the art and the artist.

Artix promises to be more than just an exhibition; it’s a celebration of art that is intellectually stimulating and leisurely. By facilitating natural exchanges between galleries, artists, connoisseurs, hotel residents, and visitors, Artix fosters a vibrant dialogue among diverse artistic expressions. This curated showcase blends India's rich art heritage with international talent, catering to every collector and art lover with pieces ranging from extravagant to accessible.

A glimpse into craftsmanship: Rolf von Bueren's insights

Rolf von Bueren, founder of Lotus Arts de Vivre, sheds light on the intricate craftsmanship of two remarkable pieces: the Teak Bowl with Sterling Silver Dragon and the Mother of Pearl Plate.

"The Teak Bowl with Sterling Silver Dragon appears to be a woven basket but is actually carved from a single piece of teak wood," Rolf explains. This piece features silver dragons that weave in and out of the basket, with a handmade glass insert mimicking the serene quality of water in a pond. The teak, sourced from Java, Indonesia, is prized for its high oil content and durability, making it a favoured material for intricate carving. Each bowl is a unique creation, reflecting the natural variations of the wood and the meticulous efforts of over seven skilled craftsmen.

In contrast, the Mother of Pearl Plate exemplifies elegance through its iridescent quality. "Sourced from the tropics of Asia and China, Mother of Pearl is transformed into a plate through a meticulous process that balances durability and aesthetic allure," Rolf describes. The nacre’s strength and beauty have made it a cherished material for centuries, historically used in luxurious items from watches to jewellery. The plate's design encapsulates the symbolic power of dragons, embodying wisdom, prosperity, and immortality.

The symbolic significance of the dragon

Dragons play a central role in Lotus Arts de Vivre's designs. "In East Asian culture, dragons symbolise power, strength, and good fortune," Rolf notes. This symbolism is vividly captured in both the Mother of Pearl Plate and the Teak Bowl. The dragon, depicted in sterling silver, represents auspicious powers and control over natural elements. The careful crafting of the dragon motif not only pays homage to traditional symbolism but also infuses each piece with a sense of majestic power and protection.

The Small Galuchat Dragon, inspired by the Chinese zodiac, showcases the dragon’s symbolic attributes of leadership and strength. "Galuchat leather, with its unique texture and durability, enhances the dragon's appeal," Rolf explains. Sterling silver accents add a touch of sophistication, making this piece a luxurious blend of cultural heritage and artisanal skill.

The allure of Scarab Earrings

Rolf’s passion for artistry extends to the Scarab Earrings with Diamonds. "The scarab beetle, admired for its vibrant colours and symbolic significance, is a marvel of nature," Rolf remarks. Each earring is crafted with precision, using scarab wings known for their iridescence and durability. The earrings' transformation of colours in different lights adds a magical dimension, making them not just accessories but statement pieces.

Balancing aesthetics and functionality

Lotus Arts de Vivre’s creations, such as the Mother of Pearl Plate and Teak Bowl, are designed to balance decorative appeal with functionality. "These pieces are not only visually stunning but also versatile in their use," Rolf observes. The Mother of Pearl Plate, with its historical luxury, is ideal for formal dining or as a decorative element, while the Teak Bowl, with its intricate carvings, serves as both a functional item and a centerpiece.

In every piece, Artix and Lotus Arts de Vivre capture the essence of artistic mastery and cultural heritage, inviting connoisseurs to explore the intersection of art and luxury in a setting that celebrates both.