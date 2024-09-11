This art exhibition in New Delhi fuses traditional art with modern print technology

Chitpur Lithographs rose to prominence around the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They represent a vital moment in India’s artistic evolution. Lithographs dating back to almost a 100 years depict primarily Hindu deities and mythological characters, all along within the framework of the cultural and heritage reflection of the Chitpur area of Kolkata. the collection on display comprises lithographs from known studios like Chora Bagan Art Studio, Kansaripara Art Studio and K.A. Studio Litho Press and depicts figures like Abhimanyu, Beenapani, Kali and more.