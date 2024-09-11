This art exhibition in New Delhi fuses traditional art with modern print technology

The Management of Art Treasures of India (MATI) presents the ongoing art exhibition – Chitpur Chronicles: A Journey Through Sacred Imagery, at Naivedyam in Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi. This exhibition gives the audience a glimpse of the traditional religious art captured in through modern methods of print technology.
Chitpur Lithographs rose to prominence around the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They represent a vital moment in India’s artistic evolution. Lithographs dating back to almost a 100 years depict primarily Hindu deities and mythological characters, all along within the framework of the cultural and heritage reflection of the Chitpur area of Kolkata. the collection on display comprises lithographs from known studios like Chora Bagan Art Studio, Kansaripara Art Studio and K.A. Studio Litho Press and depicts figures like Abhimanyu, Beenapani, Kali and more.
What: Chitpur Chronicles
When: till September 30, 2024
Where: Naivedyam basement, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm