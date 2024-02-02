Artist Anita Goel to unveil solo show in Mumbai

Artist Anita Goel is set to unveil her solo show, Avataran from February 4 onwards in Mumbai. The show essays the theme of revolutionising creativity in contemporary Indian art by breaking artistic barriers. Goel’s creations go beyond the canvas and explore the potential of painting tools, in particular the painting knives. She explores and experiments with forms colour and textures. The brilliance of her unique interpretation would be up on display for the audience to see.

What: Avataran

Where: Jolie's, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Century Mills Compound, Worli, Mumbai

Time: noon onwards