Artist Anita Goel to unveil solo show in Mumbai
Named Avataran, the show highlights the potential of art beyond canvas
Subhadrika Sen Published : 02nd February 2024 12:48 PM | Published : | 02nd February 2024 12:48 PM
Artist Anita Goel is set to unveil her solo show, Avataran from February 4 onwards in Mumbai. The show essays the theme of revolutionising creativity in contemporary Indian art by breaking artistic barriers. Goel’s creations go beyond the canvas and explore the potential of painting tools, in particular the painting knives. She explores and experiments with forms colour and textures. The brilliance of her unique interpretation would be up on display for the audience to see.
What: Avataran
Where: Jolie's, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Century Mills Compound, Worli, Mumbai
Time: noon onwards