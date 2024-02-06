Visual artist Raihan Vadra curates the art exhibition Upamana

If you want to be surprised by some artistic visual treat, head over to Upamana. Designed and conceptualised by visual and installation artist Raihan Vadra, the show is an Exhibition of installations, visual art, light, and sound exploring the various facets of challenges faced by human beings in their life span. The show organised in collaboration with IAF Young Collector will run until February 10 with daily guided walkthrough for a better understanding of the exhibits.

What: Upamana

Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi

When: till February 10, 2024