Impending Goa Open Arts Festival to be as immersive as never before in its second edition

Goa Open Arts Festival will be back in action, harbouring homegrown talents across visual arts, music, spoken word, performance, and films. Featuring established figures like Pradeep Naik, Swapnesh Vaigankar, Rajendra A Mardolkar, and many more alongside emerging artists, the festival raises an immersive background of the Goan contemporary culture.

With guest curators prominent in their respective fields — Aviv Pereira (music), Rochelle D’Silva (poetry and spoken word), Sachin Chatte (film), Insia Lacewalla (food), and the Goa Artist Collective — this event is for all visitors.

Over the years, the Goa Open Arts has supported and exhibited over 100 local artists, highlighting Quality Education, Gender Equality, and Climate Action, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals. Driven by a message of ‘openness’ and ‘accessibility’, it gives opportunities for lesser-known and new artists to bring their work on a serious platform.

Meet renowned photographers such as Nilankur Das and Niharika Chauhan, who will offer a poignant counterbalance to the region’s bustling reputation. The Goa Artist Collective curates a stunning exhibition, highlighting the intricate beauty of ceramics and pottery, featuring acclaimed artists like Subodh Kerkar and Kalidas Mhamal.

Meanwhile, the festival’s aim of youth empowerment shines through collaborative projects with children and young adults, fostering creativity and social consciousness. Notably, a philanthropic collaboration with IFB Appliances sees celebrated artists Pradeep Naik and Subodh Kerkar lending their talents to support The Owl House charity, adding a philanthropic dimension to the merriments.

