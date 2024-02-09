The Dastkari Haat Samiti set to weave renaissance 

From skilled gem cutters to adept weavers, artisans have woven their craft into the cultural drapery. However, the story of craftsmanship doesn’t end there as Hyderabad's heritage has been experiencing a fascinating evolution. Following the triumph of its inaugural event, the Dastkari Haat Samiti declares the return of its sonorous display with its second edition.

The showcase will provide a platform for both local and external artisans to come together, learn, and contribute to the ever-evolving craft landscape of Pearl City. Furthermore, it will also feature live performances by Rajasthani folk music and Kalbelia dance by internationally acclaimed folk artiste Latif Khan Manganiar from Barmer, Rajasthan.

Jaya Jaitly, president and founder of Dastkari Haat Samiti, who is also a distinguished social and political activist committed to sustaining and empowering artisans, says, “We are excited to be back in Hyderabad after a year and were happy with the warm and appreciative response last time. We carefully select young and elder craftspeople to explore the special preferences of Hyderabad’s clientele and bring them new crafts. Participants love to explain their culture, techniques and special features, making it both educative and pleasurable.

The Samiti works together as a large family that enjoys embracing all their visitors with variety, colour and talent,” she tells us. Pune-based artist Jhumkee Iyengar, who runs her organisation Ohrna discovered the centuries-old Kantha embroidery while wandering the city’s bazaars and now works with artisans to make mats, containers and sustainable accessories with motifs related to social issues including women empowerment.

“We reflect on our commitment to craft with a cause to reach the deeper ethos and purpose behind the artistic endeavours carried out by Ohrna. It signifies a conscious decision to go beyond the aesthetic appeal of the Kantha embroidery and extend the process into a realm that carries a consequential impact,” she tells us.

Homegrown talent is also on the rise, including Bengal-bred and Delhi-based designer Monali Roy, who can recount the story behind working with weavers in Bolpur to evoke the trope of a simple life. A farmer, fisherman, woodcutter and natural elements including a rainbow, fire and skies become her muses. At the exhibit, she will be presenting the Bengali gamcha sari whose material she sourced from West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Free entry. On till February 11. 11 am onwards. At NITHM, Gachibowli.