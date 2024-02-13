Striped in Love photography exhibition to begin on Feb 14
Wildlife photographers get together to exhibit photographs at ITC Sonar
Subhadrika Sen Published : 13th February 2024 12:15 PM | Published : | 13th February 2024 12:15 PM
Engage with the wilderness in the ‘Striped in Love’ photography exhibition being held at Welcome Art Gallery at ITC Sonar Kolkata. This exhibition on wildlife photography celebrates half a century of the Project Tiger and features photographs by Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, Shiladitya Chaudhury, and Ketan Sengupta. The exhibition is open to all from 5 pm onwards on Feb 14 and 2 pm onwards on Feb 15-16.
What: Striped in Love
When: February 14-16, 2024
Where: ITC Sonar