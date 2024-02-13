Striped in Love photography exhibition to begin on Feb 14

Engage with the wilderness in the ‘Striped in Love’ photography exhibition being held at Welcome Art Gallery at ITC Sonar Kolkata. This exhibition on wildlife photography celebrates half a century of the Project Tiger and features photographs by Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, Shiladitya Chaudhury, and Ketan Sengupta. The exhibition is open to all from 5 pm onwards on Feb 14 and 2 pm onwards on Feb 15-16.

What: Striped in Love

When: February 14-16, 2024

Where: ITC Sonar