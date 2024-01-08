Contemporary Art Exhibition to begin at Birla Academy of Art and Culture

Head over to the Birla Academy of Art and Culture for a month-long contemporary art exhibition

The Birla Academy of Art and Culture is gearing up to welcome its 57th anniversary in 2024 from January 9 onwards with an anniversary special exhibition titled ‘Stories of Light and Song: Contemporary Art Practices in Asia’. The exhibition has been curated by Ina Puri and features artworks by Baaraan Ijlal, Gidree Bawlee, Ranbir Kaleka, and Sudharak Olwe. Ranging from installations to photographs, the exhibition is a salute to the enduring spirit of humanity.

What: Stories of Light and Song: Contemporary Art Practices in Asia

Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture- Sarala Birla Gallery, Terrace & Lawn

When: January 9 – February 9, 2024; 3 pm to 8 pm.