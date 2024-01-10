Check out the Young Collectors Art Exhibition from Jan 11 onwards

Art lovers can head over to the Young Collectors Art Exhibition- The Evolution of Now curated by Teesta Bhandare, director, of Art Mumbai. The fifth edition of this exhibition is a platform for young contemporary artists to showcase their talent. Featuring artists like Reetu Agarwal, Sheena Bjaria, Meera George, Dheeraj Yadav, and others, the artworks are a mix of familiar and diverse viewpoints.

What: Young Collectors Art Exhibition

When: January 11- 14, 2024

Where: Kathiwada City House, Mumbai