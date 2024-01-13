Priyesh Trivedi exhibits a confluence of pop cultures at art exhibition 

Head over to witness the artistic alignment of two distinct worlds at Priyesh Trivedi’s solo exhibition ‘Super Bardo’ happening at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Combining the influences of Super Mario and Bardo Thodol, Trivedi brings about the exhibition Super Bardo. What is unique in the artistic storytelling is how Mario perceives life after death by traversing through each layer of the Bardo, depicted in a pixilated manner typical of video games. Priyesh’s signature themes of nostalgia, pop culture, satire, and more are well depicted through the artworks.

What: Super Bardo, Art Exhibition

When: till February 11, 2024

Where: Method, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Time: 11 am – 6 pm (Monday and Tuesday closed)