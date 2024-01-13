Seema Kohli’s latest exhibition pays homage to women 

Veteran artist Seema Kohli unveils her latest exhibition – When the Moon in Nine Months Full at the Tao Art Gallery as part of the Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2024. The exhibition has been curated by Shaunak Mahbubani and revolves around feminine energy and societal narratives. Kohli has used materials like wood, bronze, and canvas for her artworks which use motifs like eagles and swans to symbolise courage and introspection. Through her works which are inspired by Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded, she pays homage to the Chipko Movement.

What: When the Moon in Nine Months Full, Art Exhibition

When: till February 11, 2024

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, daily