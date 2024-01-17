Select artworks of artist Jeram Patel to be exhibited from today 

Palette Art Gallery, New Delhi, is all set to open a curated exhibition based on the artworks of Jeram Patel. Titled 'A Reconstruct, it is a display of select artworks by Patel. As an artist, he delved into Indian modernism, distancing it from Western concepts. His artworks border on abstraction, with a predominant use of black colour on paper and canvas. The vast use of blackness gives an enchanting aura to his works, which sets them apart from others.

What: A Reconstruct, Art Exhibition

Where: Palette Art Gallery, New Delhi

When: January 17 to February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm