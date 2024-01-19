Girl, Uninterrupted: Amit Srivastava’s latest exhibition 'Unfettered' celebrates the free spirit in today’s women

A poignant influence on the theme of Unfettered, Amit Srivastava’s latest exhibition to be unveiled this week, comes from his personal life. While the artist was working on the show, his wife was diagnosed with cancer. Witnessing her ‘poise’ and ‘resilience’ while undergoing treatment in the last few months added a profound layer of inspiration to the new series.

“The paintings draw inspiration from all the formidable women in my life — the strong influences of seeing my mother juggling many hats during my upbringing, the go-getter friends from my college days and of course, my wife,” the artist shares.

Artworks from the exhibition

However, Amit wanted to pay tribute to women in today’s context. Hence, he chose the backdrop as places where a woman is unwinding or doing something they love — vibrant cafés, solitary journeys, softly lit bars and moments of solitude — essentially when they are at peace and in touch with who they are. The resultant figurative series of paintings can be classified as contemporary realism.

“My personal style is rooted in classical realistic painting and life drawing. Given my training, I try to have a colourist’s approach and bring out the maximum colours in my paintings, rendering a very vivid touch to them,” Amit reveals.

The paintings, thus, have a very contemporary palette comprising 23 colours. This includes a range of deep reds, magentas, oranges, yellows and blues along with a few dark transparent colours such as burnt sienna. The use of oils allows for a depth that comes from the inherent transparency of the colours, while dry mediums like charcoal and conte offer a unique limited colour alternative. Moreover, the interplay of light and shadow, coupled with a discerning design sense, results in compositions that showcase a profound understanding of representational art. “I like to keep the darks thin and transparent, which I believe helps to breathe life and depth into the painting. The lights are where paint usually builds up as we go from one layer to another,” he avers.

Elaborating further on the techniques used in the series, the artist says, “I use classical techniques in oil painting, starting with a drawing process followed by layering of paint, which goes from thin to thick as we go from one to the other. The initial layers or the under-painting is also in full colour as opposed to the limited colours used by many oil painters. Also, as I’ve been painting over the years, I have noticed a gradual shift towards painting loose with softer edges.”

The major body of work by Amit comprises still-life paintings. “Still-life allows me to paint from life, something which is crucial for any artist. At the same time, it is a refreshing break from the realm of figurative art,” he tells us. Considering that, Unfettered is a deviation from all of Amit’s earlier works. This found its manifestation in the time taken for the entire series.

In terms of duration, Unfettered took over two years to see the light of day. Work on this series began a few years ago but gained momentum in 2022. “Creating these artworks has been a meticulous process, spanning several months. Each piece is a culmination of thought, emotion and skill, carefully crafted to authentically represent the spirit of the modern Indian woman. The time taken depends on the size and complexity of the composition and can take anywhere from a few days to about 3-6 weeks,” Amit informs us.

And the journey of Unfettered has just started. Post the upcoming exhibition, Amit will continue working on the theme of Unfettered, exploring a wider range of emotions. Additionally, Amit will showcase the collection in other prominent art hubs across India and internationally. “Collaborations with fellow artists and engaging with art enthusiasts to deepen their appreciation for visual storytelling are also on the horizon. Unfettered is a reflection of my artistic journey and a tribute to the remarkable spirit of contemporary Indian women,” Amit says, signing off.

Entry free. Till January 28, 11 am onwards. At Gallery Time & Space, Lavelle Road.

