Group show, Art Fusion will feature the old world and the new

Art fusion is all about conceptual exploration. Kolkata-bred artist Pintu Paul prefers acrylic over oil paintings, owing to the time-consuming nature of oil-based art. He might utilise the quick-drying acrylics for certain aspects of his piece, allowing for rapid layering and experimentation. Meanwhile, the richness and blending capabilities of oil paints might be employed for more intricate details or specific effects.

“I can balance between the advantages of acrylics’ speed and oils’ depth in my paintings at the show,” Pintu tells us. Participating artists will stay true to the goal of the display — fusion. Pintu, whose background as a Kumar, or kumbhakar, ties him deeply to the traditional craft of working with clay tells us that its lineage likely influences his artistic perspective and might even intersect with his expressions today.

Art Fusion has a crucial purpose — to feature and help artists forge an identity and contemporise the art movements that their works associate with. Pintu, who has been an artist for over three decades, adds, “From blending Easter n and Wester n artistic traditions to incorporating cultural symbols, motifs, or narratives — my idea is to illustrate the traditional lives of people — those who play cards, ludo, chess and music.” This is his first show in Hyderabad, urged by an inventory of 18 exhibitions in Dubai, Bangkok, Russia and London. For Hanumantha Rao, director and curator of the show, every artist is set to echo their personal lives while also addressing wider societal concerns.

He tells us, “In this collection, you will see artists delving into their roots, reinterpreting colours, sketches and still life in ways that are both modern and timeless.” For example, while Pintu’s previous works have covered sex work and India in the early 19th century, artist Rajsekhar P has explored the plight of fishermen highlighting the uncertainties of the sea, confronting hazards and risks as they strive to make a livelihood.

Taking a complete detour in Art Fusion, Rajsekhar who displayed his previous project in Mumbai, Nagpur and London between 2014 and 2018, will present one of his paintings of a lotus as he believes, it is much revered for its exquisite beauty. Decoding his piece and what lotus means to him, Rajsekhar shares, “Its ability to bloom gracefully despite its origins signifies the journey of spiritual development, rising above worldly attachments and achieving enlightenment. Its presence in art, literature, and religious iconography underscores its significance as a metaphor for spiritual growth, purity of heart, and the pursuit of higher consciousness amidst life.”

Free entry. January 25. 11 am to 7 pm. At Gallery Space, Banjara Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita