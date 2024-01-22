Art exhibition to showcase the views of Kumbh and Gangasagar melas
This marks the debut solo of Pabitra Das
Published : 22nd January 2024 11:47 PM
While one has heard of the greatness of the fairs, what goes on behind the scenes and from the venue of the fairs like Kumbh and Gangasagar? Be present at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity to witness the magic of the same through visual depiction. The art exhibition, The Immersion of Self marks the debut solo of Pabitra Das.
What: The Immersion of Self, art Exhibition
Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity
When: January 25- February 2, 2024
Time: 11 am - 7 pm (Mondays closed)