Art exhibition to showcase the views of Kumbh and Gangasagar melas

While one has heard of the greatness of the fairs, what goes on behind the scenes and from the venue of the fairs like Kumbh and Gangasagar? Be present at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity to witness the magic of the same through visual depiction. The art exhibition, The Immersion of Self marks the debut solo of Pabitra Das.

What: The Immersion of Self, art Exhibition

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: January 25- February 2, 2024

Time: 11 am - 7 pm (Mondays closed)