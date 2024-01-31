Artist Shibu Natesan holds a solo show in Delhi after a decade

Art lovers in New Delhi, drop by at Art Alive Gallery where artist Shibu Natesan brings to life the contemporary society through his art. This is Natesan’s solo show in Delhi after a span of 11 years. Titled, Four Favourites and Other Works: Recent Paintings, the exhibits are comprised of bright colours, addressing popular culture and societal issues. His body of work is known for fusing hyper realism and surrealism with special attention to details.

What: Four Favourites and Other Works: Recent Paintings

When: till February 25, 2024

Where: Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi