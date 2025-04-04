The Imaginal Odyssey invites viewers on an internal journey through nature, emotion, and personal experience

Art provides a space for introspection, allowing both the artist and the viewer to engage in a dialogue between the subconscious and conscious, ultimately leading to self-awareness and healing. It serves not only as an expressive outlet but as a means of understanding and connecting with deeper aspects of identity, relationships, and society. Aparna Rajapandian’s The Imaginal Odyssey is a deeply personal journey of self-discovery, emotional catharsis, and artistic awakening.
Through her intricate and evocative works, Aparna invites viewers to connect with themselves, their emotions, and the world around them. “The inspiration is awakening,” she explains, emphasising the transformative power of art in raising awareness about causes close to her heart, such as endangered species.
The title The Imaginal Odyssey reflects the artist’s intent to take viewers on a journey through her imagination, translated into compelling visual narratives. Central themes in her work include nature, animals, and feminine energy. Aparna describes feminine energy as “anything which is nurturing, anything which talks of birth and life.” This energy subtly manifests in her art through elements like leaves and animals, representing her deep connection to pets and wildlife.
One of the standout pieces in the series is her depiction of elephants. These artworks juxtapose the majestic realism of elephants with ivory artefacts in the background, highlighting the irony of exploiting these creatures for decorative purposes. “I want viewers to feel the emotion—the irony between what we’re doing to this animal just to decorate our homes,” she shares.
Aparna’s process is meticulous and detailed, using Faber-Castell polychromos pencils on Strathmore paper. The painstaking layering technique often takes over a month to complete a single piece. For larger backgrounds, she begins with Pro Markers as a base layer before adding intricate details with pencils.
One of her most challenging works is Crossroads, which depicts a woman standing at a metaphorical crossroads, surrounded by panels symbolising transformation and rebirth. “This was my most challenging piece, entirely done with colour pencils,” she reveals. The artwork reflects Aparna’s personal struggles, including her father’s battle with lung cancer, making it a powerful and introspective piece.
Aparna’s art is deeply influenced by personal experiences, such as the childhood story her father told about a rhino killed for its horn, which inspired her piece on rhinoceroses. Through Imaginal Odyssey, she hopes to inspire viewers to embrace awareness of themselves, their emotions, and their surroundings. “Most of the time when we feel something, we suppress it, but if you stop and look at that moment, it opens vast worlds to us,” she explains. She also aims to evoke awareness about causes like endangered species, believing that solutions begin with understanding.
