This exhibit is a collection of stories and experiences

Art has a way of conveying ideas, concepts and thoughts in manner open to interpretation where the viewer sees the piece and perceives it in context of their own experiences. This new exhibit, a group show of artists from around India, showcases a collection of experiences.
One of the most interesting perception of a personal experience is by Sumana Som, where she interprets how space was looked at, during the Covid pandemic. “During that time, we all started respecting personal space and the importance of keeping distance. We realised how we live in extreme close proximity in India, and how we should ideally space ourselves out,” she says. Sumana, a mixed media artist, uses squares and circles to depict the concept of space. Her work includes embroidery techniques, knitting, and the use of natural colours — which she coats with a natural glue and sprays neem juice to make it weatherproof.
Nature has been used as a muse for art since the age of romanticism. From making colours with natural ingredients to using nature as a point of inspiration, there has always been an interplay of these two. Following this idea, Akhil Mohan uses his canvas to showcase the stages of paddy cultivation — a process he has keenly observed. Reflecting the earthy theme, he uses nude colours and monotone. “I have been working on this series from 2015, and keep developing it,” he says.
While these artists’ work have a direct influence of nature, Arjun Das’s work focuses on urbanisation and immigration of people, and life’s monotony. He says,“I also migrated to Kolkata for work, and hence look at these pieces from two perspectives — as an artist and an immigrant.” He uses materials like asphalt from a broken road, limestone bricks from redeveloping monuments, roadside remains and so on.
The display also includes works of Leena Raj, Poorvesh Patel and Swathi Bheemani.
This exhibit brings together diverse artistic voices, offering unique perspectives on personal experiences, nature, and urban life. Through varied mediums, it invites viewers to engage with art in a personal and thought-provoking way.
Free entry. On till 10 April,11 am to 7 pm. At Dhi Contemporary, Jubilee Hills.