This exhibit is a collection of stories and experiences

Art has a way of conveying ideas, concepts and thoughts in manner open to interpretation where the viewer sees the piece and perceives it in context of their own experiences. This new exhibit, a group show of artists from around India, showcases a collection of experiences.

One of the most interesting perception of a personal experience is by Sumana Som, where she interprets how space was looked at, during the Covid pandemic. “During that time, we all started respecting personal space and the importance of keeping distance. We realised how we live in extreme close proximity in India, and how we should ideally space ourselves out,” she says. Sumana, a mixed media artist, uses squares and circles to depict the concept of space. Her work includes embroidery techniques, knitting, and the use of natural colours — which she coats with a natural glue and sprays neem juice to make it weatherproof.