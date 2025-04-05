Inside ‘Matrix at Seventy-Three Times Square’: Ashok Ahuja’s take on digital art and AI

Standing beneath ‘Skyroof’, one feels dwarfed by towering structures, as if trapped in a metropolis where the sky is a mere sliver between concrete giants. Mounted on the ceiling at Gallery Espace, this immersive digital installation by filmmaker, photographer, and artist Ashok Ahuja replicates the feeling of being swallowed by the metropolis. “The sky becomes a roof, and the buildings, walls. Suddenly, what was once an open street turns into a vast yet confined room,” Ahuja says.

The ongoing exhibition, ‘Matrix at Seventy-Three Times Square,’ builds on this interplay of space, structure, and perception. Ahuja explores the tension between order and chaos, drawing connections between mathematics, digital space, and perception."

Ahuja’s works are not easy to decode, forcing one to slow down, pause, and engage—peeling back layers of meaning—whether it's an image of the night sky, abstract line drawings resembling an abacus, or digitally layered photographs of architectural spaces.