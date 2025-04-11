MAP Bengaluru unveils exhibition Ticket Tika Chaap

Within the bustling bazaars of 19th and early–20th century India, a distinct visual language took root in cloth shops, trading both British and Indian mill–made textiles. Accompanying each bolt of cloth were glossy, brightly coloured paper labels adorned with elaborate imagery. These labels, known variously as textile tickets, shippers’ tickets tika chaap and mark, served multiple crucial functions. Not only did they act as legally registered trademarks safeguarding against counterfeiting, but also functioned as advertisements cultivating brand recognition among buyers. The visual vocabulary of these textile labels would fundamentally shape the nascent fields of branding advertisement and commercial image–making.

Beyond their commercial purpose, these stunning chromolithographed labels were also appreciated as artworks. They were collected, repurposed and cherished within homes as decorative elements, even attaining the status of objects of worship.

In an attempt to showcase its huge collection of these labels, Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, has recently unveiled the exhibition Ticket Tika Chaap. Meticulously examining the visual legacy of colonial–era advertisement through the lens of textile labels, the exhibition reveals how these objects influenced consumer behaviour while also reflecting the political, social and artistic transformations of the era. To understand the creative process behind putting this exhibition together, we talk to Shrey Maurya, who has curated the exhibition with Nathaniel Gaskell:

How did you curate the tickets featured in the exhibition?

MAP has a large collection of tickets and related ephemera — totalling 7,000 objects — and we’ve always wanted to bring this incredible collection to the public and examine them as historical artefacts that represent the world in the late 19th and 20th centuries.

The curatorial process took around two years. We studied the objects and recorded the places and traders mentioned on the labels to get a sense of the global reach of the cotton goods trade. We read extensively on the history of these labels and popular print culture in India, as researched by scholars like Dr Jyotindra Jain, Dr Kajri Jain, Dr Arvind Rajagopal, Dr Sumathi Ramaswamy and others. We also examined the labels from the point of view of their imagery, grouping them into broad themes and then getting a sense of why such visuals were used and what responses they sought to provoke in a cloth buyer of the period.