DTale Archist IV brings together nine artists to explore sustainability and spatial fluidity

The thematic triad for the fourth edition — sustainability, spatial fluidity and evolving human consciousness — emerged from a desire to question the deeper implications in the artistic context. For the curator, individuality is paramount — each artist, designer or technologist must possess a distinct voice and hold their ground. Rather than arranging works as continuations of one another, the approach is one of deliberate juxtaposition, where contrast becomes a curatorial tool. “I’m drawn to those who challenge or contrast one another. Sometimes minimalism sits next to maximalism or the surreal beside the abstract. That tension, that contrast, brings life to the white cube,” Bose Krishnamachari reveals.

The current show brings together nine visual artists, each offering a unique perspective on contemporary art. Visitors can expect a rich mix of media — painting, sculpture, installation, printmaking, photography and assemblages. “What I find exciting is the fluidity between traditional and contemporary practices — where old techniques like serigraphy or hand-stitching sit alongside experimental forms and unconventional materials,” the curator elaborates.