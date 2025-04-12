DTale Archist IV brings together nine artists to explore sustainability and spatial fluidity

Set within Bengaluru's newest art and home furnishing destination, gallery DTale Archist presents a thought-provoking group exhibition featuring nine exceptional voices: Avinash Veeraraghavan, Benitha Perciyal, Hima Hariharan, Rajeev Thakker, Saviya Lopes, Shazia Nabeel, Siridevi Khandavilli, Smitha M Babu and Vishal K Dar.
Stepping into its fourth chapter, DTale Archist (IV), marks a compelling continuation of the gallery’s evolving vision — a dynamic convergence of contemporary art, design and technology. Co-founded by Sreejith Pathangalil and veteran artist-curator-turned-gallerist Bose Krishnamachari, the space celebrates timeless craftsmanship and forward-thinking creativity.
The thematic triad for the fourth edition — sustainability, spatial fluidity and evolving human consciousness — emerged from a desire to question the deeper implications in the artistic context. For the curator, individuality is paramount — each artist, designer or technologist must possess a distinct voice and hold their ground. Rather than arranging works as continuations of one another, the approach is one of deliberate juxtaposition, where contrast becomes a curatorial tool. “I’m drawn to those who challenge or contrast one another. Sometimes minimalism sits next to maximalism or the surreal beside the abstract. That tension, that contrast, brings life to the white cube,” Bose Krishnamachari reveals.
The current show brings together nine visual artists, each offering a unique perspective on contemporary art. Visitors can expect a rich mix of media — painting, sculpture, installation, printmaking, photography and assemblages. “What I find exciting is the fluidity between traditional and contemporary practices — where old techniques like serigraphy or hand-stitching sit alongside experimental forms and unconventional materials,” the curator elaborates.
The exhibition brings together a compelling mix of practices, from Avinash Veeraraghavan’s emotionally charged maximalist works layered with textiles, serigraphs and collaged motifs to Benitha Perciyal’s contemplative sculptures of a man and woman, crafted using lime and marac, materials traditionally employed in South Indian deity-making. Hima Hariharan offers delicate, poetic narratives through birds and insects, while architect Rajeev Thakkar combines photography, printmaking, 3D printing and algorithmic forms into imaginative assemblages.
“Furthermore, Saviya Lopes presents meditative textile installations, hand-stitched and rooted in devotional learning. Smitha M Babu channels her theatre background into works marked by humour, tenderness and a strong sense of place. Lastly, Vishal K Dar transforms scrap materials — headlights, textiles, performative elements — to create kinetic installations and metaphoric prints,” the artist highlights.
Having put together three editions now, the fourth one, in particular, is envisioned as a dynamic interplay of nine distinct energies — nine artistic voices in dialogue colliding to form an expression of nine rasas. “I believe in fluid architecture, and more so, in temporality. Sustainability, spatial fluidity and evolving human consciousness are not abstract ideals here — they are part of our everyday engagement,” he shares.
Entry free. On till June 6. At Whitefield.