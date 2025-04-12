Glimpses of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025 you should not miss

Festivalgoers are seen during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Festivalgoer Lily Bown, of Indio, poses during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Indio, CaliforniaAmy Harris
Benson Boone performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Indio, CaliforniaAmy Harris
Benson Boone performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Tyla performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Tyla, left, and Becky G perform during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Benson Boone performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Tyla performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Festivalgoers are seen during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
SAINt JHN performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
SAINt JHN, left, and April Kae perform during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
SAINt JHN performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Talulah Ruby performs with Maribou State during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Ravyn Lenae performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Festivalgoers are seen during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Ravyn Lenae performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Festivalgoers Valentina Duran, left, and Mya Nuno, of Seattle, pose during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Sonia Garcia of Glixen performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Sonia Garcia of Glixen performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Festivalgoers are seen around the art installation Uchronia / Le Grand Bouquet during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Muno, from left, Toodee, Plex, Foofa, and Brobee of Yo Gabba Gabba pose during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Andy Sherman, Dorothy Sherman of Shermanology pose during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris
Festivalgoers fill water bottles during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in IndioAmy Harris