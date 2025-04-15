World Art Day 2025: 7 unique ways to celebrate this day in Kolkata that go beyond visiting a gallery

World Art Day 2025, celebrated on April 15, isn’t just about strolling through galleries, especially not in a city like Kolkata that drips in culture. Established by the International Association of Art, a partner of UNESCO, the day celebrates global artistic expression and encourages creative exploration in all forms. Here’s how you can celebrate creativity in truly immersive, local, and offbeat ways this year:
Starting right from the walls of Hatibagan and Park Street, to the Lake Garden Warehouse that is tucked away just before taking the Lake Garden’s Flyover, explore hidden murals and graffiti art in the city like never before (and don’t forget to document those artsy shots for your feed).
Step into the lanes of Kumartuli and try your hand at traditional pottery where Maa Durga idols are crafted. With the festive season nearing, you might even help shape a goddess in the making.
Sip and paint! A few cafés in Kolkata host 'paint and sip' or live painting sessions— where you can create art while enjoying food and music.
Many NGOs and art collectives open up community walls for public painting on World Art Day. Grab a brush and be a part of something bigger.
Sometimes the best way to celebrate art is to create it in silence. Carry a sketchbook to Princep Ghat or Bagbazar Ghat at dusk and capture the city’s riverside beauty.
Celebrate World Art Day by exploring indie haats like the Sonajhuri Weekend Haat in New Town, held from Friday to Sunday. Along with handwoven textiles, tribal art, and ceramics, catch live baul performances that bring Bengal’s folk spirit alive — all while supporting local artists and creators.
Celebrate cinema as a powerful art form by watching films that shaped Kolkata’s cultural identity. Head to Nandan, the iconic film centre near Rabindra Sadan, for special World Art Day screenings or retrospectives often held around this time. Prefer a cosier vibe? Host a film night at home with classics by Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, or Rituparno Ghosh — paired with mishti and adda, of course.
Whether you’re exploring hidden gems through street art walks, creating pottery in Kumartuli, or immersing yourself in a classic Bengali film, there’s no shortage of experiences that go beyond the gallery. So, this year, break away from the traditional and celebrate art in its many forms, as it’s meant to be: immersive, engaging, and deeply personal.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)