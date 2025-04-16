MAP Bengaluru to present first-ever group exhibition dedicated to contemporary photography

Bengaluru’s Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) is set to host its first–ever group exhibition dedicated to contemporary photography and lens–based practices. Titled Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal — translating to ‘roots that reach for the sky’ — the powerful showcase features the works of twelve Tamil–origin artists who are pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling.

What can you expect at Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal?

Originally exhibited as part of the Chennai Photo Biennale 2024–2025 and curated by Jaisingh Nageswaran, the exhibition delves into the diverse and evolving identities of postcolonial Tamil society. Going against simplistic categorisation the artists explore the multiplicity and nuances of cultural intersections within Tamil Nadu, alongside an intimate tale of loss kinship and queer desire.

Featuring artists such as Aishwarya Arumbakkam, Alina Tiphagne and Arun Karthick Vaanyerum Vizhuthugal offers a space for reflection on the complexities of identity in a world often drawn to simplistic divisions. The exhibition aims to give visitors an opportunity to rediscover the roots that allow them to soar into their own skies and collectively reimagine our past present and future. This groundbreaking exhibition a project by Goethe-Institut Chennai and Chennai Photo Biennale promises a rich and insightful exploration of contemporary Tamil identity through the lens of photography.

INR 30 onwards. April 19 – July 20, 10 am onwards. At MAP Bengaluru, Kasturba Road.