Kehinde Wiley's 'A Maze of Power' redefines African leadership portraits

Among the portraits in the exhibition is that of Ethiopia’s former president Sahle-Work Zewde, who is depicted standing before a window, with her nation’s bustling capital in the background. In another striking piece, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, the former president of Madagascar, is shown confidently astride a horse. Alassane Ouattara, the president of Ivory Coast, grips a sword in one hand, his brow furrowed in contemplation. Each portrait captures the essence of these leaders, presenting them as powerful figures within a classical framework.

Wiley’s exploration of African political leaders isn’t a simple exercise in glorification, nor does it focus solely on their political achievements. “I was thinking about the presidency at large as a symbol, as a seat of power,” the artist shared. This series shifts the focus from the leaders’ individual political choices to the broader symbolism of their roles. Despite some of these leaders being entangled in corruption scandals or involved in conflicts, Wiley does not dwell on their political actions. Instead, he examines the political portrait as a genre in its own right.

The exhibition’s opening in Morocco marks a significant milestone for the Mohammed VI Museum, which aims to become a central hub for African art ahead of the 2026 launch of the Museum of the African Continent, located just across the street. By showcasing A Maze of Power, the museum underscores its commitment to celebrating contemporary African art and offering new perspectives on the continent’s history and leadership.

Wiley’s journey towards this exhibition began after his Obama portrait gained international acclaim, granting him access to African leaders who were willing to sit for him. With each portrait, Wiley takes inspiration from classical European paintings of kings and generals, showing his subjects in stately, almost mythic poses. The artist prepares for each portrait by photographing the leader in various settings, blending both real and abstract elements to create a rich, layered composition.

While the political implications of these portraits are undeniable, Wiley was keen to make clear that the political actions of the depicted leaders were not the focus of this project. He explained, “This project is more about pulling way back and having a sort of bird’s-eye view at the phenomena of the political portrait itself.” His goal is not to offer a direct commentary on the leaders’ actions, but rather to examine how power is visually constructed and understood.

A Maze of Power also stands as a continuation of Wiley’s earlier works, which often feature young Black men in poses inspired by traditional European portraiture. In these earlier pieces, Wiley reimagines the power dynamics of Western art history by placing Black subjects in the positions of royalty, kings, and warriors. This series, however, shifts the lens to African political figures, inviting audiences to rethink the portrayal of power and leadership in a contemporary African context.

By challenging the conventions of political portraiture, Kehinde Wiley’s A Maze of Power invites viewers to reconsider the ways in which we perceive authority, leadership, and identity. His work transcends the realm of traditional portraiture, offering a nuanced commentary on power that resonates far beyond the subjects of his paintings.