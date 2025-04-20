A Doll’s House

Building the collection was never a sudden decision as she was always fascinated by dolls, puppets etc. While she knew that she wanted to build something, Covid gave her the luxury of time. It also gave her the time to research and build a network of artisans from all over the country she could connect with. Among the first pieces she collected were clay dolls from Lucknow made by the last practising artisan Mahesh Kumarji. Parekh regularly conducts workshops for children, educating them about the rich cultural history of dolls and the craft behind it. “I often become a travelling museum of sorts. I carry some of our best pieces to the schools and create a museum-like setup. I then walk groups of children through each exhibit and use videos and reference images to explain their significance,” she says.