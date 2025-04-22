A beginner’s guide to NFT art: What you need to know

In the physical world, if you buy a painting, you get the original canvas. But in the digital world, things can be copied endlessly. So how do you know which version is the “real” one? That’s where NFTs come in. They use blockchain technology (the same thing behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin) to create a permanent, unchangeable record of who owns what.

So, NFT art is simply artwork that has been turned into an NFT. This could be a digital painting, an animated video, a 3D sculpture, or even a GIF.