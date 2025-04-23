Four voices, one canvas: A Puducherry collective brings diverse artistic visions to Chennai

A shared passion for art and friendship has brought four Puducherry-based artists together for an exhibition titled Four Aesthetics. While united by geography and camaraderie, each artist brings to the show a sharply distinct visual language and subject.
The current edition of the travelling exhibition on display in Chennai features the works of D Ejoumale, G Manimaran, SMC Rajesh, and V Vasandan. Together, the quartet has staged shows across cities, bringing new works to each location while retaining the spirit of the collective.
For artist Vasandan, art has always been a deeply personal practice. Rooted in spiritual experience and introspection, his works explore the inner world through themes of meditation and spiritual inquiry. “I come from a traditional family and was drawn to spiritual spaces even as a child,” he says. “My art comes from that place. I study spiritual texts and meditation practices, and I try to convert that knowledge into visual form.”
Vasandan’s chosen mediums—acrylic on canvas and intricate pen drawings—demand both patience and precision. One of his most striking techniques is stippling, a method where thousands of dots are applied painstakingly to create form and texture. “It’s time-consuming,” he admits. “A single piece can take over a month to complete. But I don’t force anything. The art teaches me as I go. Every day I work, something new emerges.”
In contrast to Vasandan’s introspective journey, Manimaran finds his artistic inspiration firmly rooted in the external world—specifically, the natural beauty of rural Tamil Nadu. His canvas becomes a portal to a world that is fast disappearing: traditional village life, serene water bodies, and untamed greenery.
Using acrylics but applying them with the delicacy of watercolours, Manimaran has developed a unique technique that adapts the luminosity of watercolour washes to larger, more durable canvases. “Watercolour is fragile, needs glass and careful handling. So I use the same technique but in acrylic. It allows me to work in larger sizes and preserve the feel of watercolour without the limitations,” he explains.
For Manimaran, the message is simple, “Nature is the only real beauty. Everything else is artificial. When I paint, I try to hold on to the world I grew up in—the trees, the ponds, the village roads. Urbanisation is wiping all of that away.” His works, nostalgic yet vibrant, are not simply romanticised landscapes but quiet assertions of what is being lost.
The two other artists—Ezhumalai and Rajesh contribute further layers to the exhibition. Ezhumalai’s watercolour landscapes centre around the city of Puducherry, capturing its soft light, old streets, and coastal charm with a gentle yet masterful touch. Meanwhile, Rajesh focuses on sculptural work, delving into themes of heritage and tradition, often engaging with the reconstruction and reinterpretation of traditional forms.
Though each artist works independently, their friendship and artistic kinship are what drive Four Aesthetics.
Open to all with museum entry. On till May 11.10 am to 6 pm (Weekdays, closed on Tuesdays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends). At Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.
