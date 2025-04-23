Four voices, one canvas: A Puducherry collective brings diverse artistic visions to Chennai

The current edition of the travelling exhibition on display in Chennai features the works of D Ejoumale, G Manimaran, SMC Rajesh, and V Vasandan. Together, the quartet has staged shows across cities, bringing new works to each location while retaining the spirit of the collective.

For artist Vasandan, art has always been a deeply personal practice. Rooted in spiritual experience and introspection, his works explore the inner world through themes of meditation and spiritual inquiry. “I come from a traditional family and was drawn to spiritual spaces even as a child,” he says. “My art comes from that place. I study spiritual texts and meditation practices, and I try to convert that knowledge into visual form.”

Vasandan’s chosen mediums—acrylic on canvas and intricate pen drawings—demand both patience and precision. One of his most striking techniques is stippling, a method where thousands of dots are applied painstakingly to create form and texture. “It’s time-consuming,” he admits. “A single piece can take over a month to complete. But I don’t force anything. The art teaches me as I go. Every day I work, something new emerges.”