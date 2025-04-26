Why you shouldn’t miss FDCI’s ongoing exhibition Shrijan in collaboration with Craftroots

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI)'s thought-provoking new exhibition, Shrijan – The Birth of a Craft, now on view at the Innovation Gallery, National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy, is curated by Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI in collaboration with Craftroots, an Ahmedabad-based artisans’ collective led by Anar Ben.
“Together, the rich cultural significance of India is embedded in its ancient relics, each depicting stories of heritage and craftsmanship. Gujarat, a state brimming with vibrancy and liveliness, pays homage to classic hand embroideries, techniques, and crafts that embody modesty. These art installations visually narrate the intricate labour and love involved in the creation of each piece, reflecting a metamorphic exquisiteness in contemporary form,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI.
The exhibition is a visual ode to India’s ancient crafts through powerful installations with a deeply evocative narrative, that blend textile, fashion, art, and craft. It metaphorically chronicles the journey of creation—much like human evolution—from conception to expression, with immersive pieces that explore themes of growth, emotion, and heritage. The Birth of a Craft is a seductive tapestry of integration and unity, serving as a metaphor for an entourage of emotional expressions in every form. From Womb & Woes to Mashru Metamorphosis, the installations reimagine tradition through contemporary eyes, crafted by artisans using time-honoured techniques and materials.
“The art installations have been painstakingly created to represent how the craft was born, blossomed, experienced the beauty of emotions, and metamorphosed into an avatar of its own story. Every art piece of Shrijan symbolises the idea of life that resonates with the mother's emotions and happiness, when a child is born. The concept fuels the marks of life defining the force of cosmic energy. All the art installations narrate a tale of modest vision in today’s era. As seen, Shrijan- The Birth of a Craft is a captivating blend of connection and harmony, symbolising a collective of emotional expressions in various forms,” says Anar Patel, founder of Craftroots.
Based out of Ahmedabad and created by Anar Patel, Craftroots is a fairtrade initiative by Gramshree, and has grown into a nationwide movement, supporting over 35,000 artisans across 87 crafts and 22 states, in collaboration with 19 NGOs. The initiative is dedicated to uplifting underprivileged men and women artisans, helping them build sustainable livelihoods with dignity.
Guided by the values of Revival, Sustenance, and Sharing, Craftsroot works to keep 5,000 years of artisanal brilliance alive—creating a bridge between rural craftsmanship and modern markets, while fostering conscious, ethical consumption.
The initiative, also supported by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, explores the spirit of India’s ancient craft traditions through a contemporary lens. "Our objective is to consistently promote crafts and support artisans across the country. Each region offers its own distinct perspective and tradition, and through ongoing exhibitions at the National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy, we aim at providing a platform for these voices. This particular showcase brings together elements of fashion, craft, art, and culture. It serves as a visual expression of Indian craftsmanship," says Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts).