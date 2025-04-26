Why you shouldn’t miss FDCI’s ongoing exhibition Shrijan in collaboration with Craftroots

“The art installations have been painstakingly created to represent how the craft was born, blossomed, experienced the beauty of emotions, and metamorphosed into an avatar of its own story. Every art piece of Shrijan symbolises the idea of life that resonates with the mother's emotions and happiness, when a child is born. The concept fuels the marks of life defining the force of cosmic energy. All the art installations narrate a tale of modest vision in today’s era. As seen, Shrijan- The Birth of a Craft is a captivating blend of connection and harmony, symbolising a collective of emotional expressions in various forms,” says Anar Patel, founder of Craftroots.

Based out of Ahmedabad and created by Anar Patel, Craftroots is a fairtrade initiative by Gramshree, and has grown into a nationwide movement, supporting over 35,000 artisans across 87 crafts and 22 states, in collaboration with 19 NGOs. The initiative is dedicated to uplifting underprivileged men and women artisans, helping them build sustainable livelihoods with dignity.