Jogen Chowdhury’s new exhibition explores the quiet power of the human form

In the quiet intensity of Jogen Chowdhury’s work, one finds a world shaped not by grandeur, but by restraint. His lines do not shout; they hum — weaving stories of vulnerability, isolation, and desire through seemingly simple figures that carry both weight and silence. A new exhibition, Roop Aroop, now on view at Dhoomimal Gallery in New Delhi, revisits the artist’s decades-long exploration of the human form and psyche.

Curated by Abhishek Kashyap, the exhibition brings together works that reflect Jogen’s lifelong commitment to introspective figuration and socio-political nuance. Running from 26 April to 23 May 2025, the show offers a chance to engage with one of modern India’s most distinctive visual languages.