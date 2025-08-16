Artists transform inner worlds into tangible art at this Chennai exhibition

An exhibition is quietly unfurling in Chennai, which explores how our inner worlds can materialise into tangible forms. The Alchemy of Thought gathers a diverse group of nine artists, including S Harshavardhana, Saraswati, Indrani Singh Cassime, Nandini Hirianniah, Potrarasan, Priya Sundaravalli, Suresh Prajapati, Shweta Mansingka, and Loganathan—each showcasing their perspective on how they can mould material.Each artist has their own journeys with clay.

This Chennai art exhibition is a blend of art and consciousness

For Nandini, clay arrived unannounced, changing the pace of her life. “One day, I happened to touch clay and I just couldn’t resist,” she recalls. Formerly in the high-speed world of entrepreneurship, she found in clay a medium that “slowed everything down, almost into slow motion.” Her works, often born from playful prompts or found objects, are not intended for utility. “Even just staring at something for the joy of it is usability,” she smiles.

Her pieces, a crafty marriage of rhythm and geometry, are not meant for practical use. Instead, they exist as pure expressions of thought, a testament to her belief that every little thing that gets made from her fingers is a collective consciousness of what she embody.