This Gurugram exhibition brings India’s 200-year photography journey to life
Step into a world where light, shadow and memory come alive at Touching light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography (1827–2027), an exhibition that celebrates the timeless beauty of analogue photography. Curated by Aditya Arya, the show offers a journey through India’s rich photogenic heritage, connecting the work of pioneering photographers with contemporary masters.
The origins of photography: From Niépce to Daguerre
Two hundred years ago, Nicéphore Niépce created the first photographic image, soon followed by Louis Daguerre’s daguerreotype, forever changing how humanity captures likeness, memory and history. In India, photographers embraced limited resources with ingenuity, documenting colonial histories, social transformation and the evolving cultural fabric of the nation. Today, these photographs remain treasured fragments of memory, bearing witness to both artistry and history.
Analogue photography offers an intimacy that digital images cannot replicate — from loading film to the suspense of the darkroom, every step invites connection between photographers, subject and image. Each print’s subtle imperfections— grain, tonal photographer and unexpected quirks — add to its authenticity, fragility and lasting charm.
Touching Light brings together rare historical treasures alongside works by contemporary Indian photographers, including Aditya Arya, Akash Das, Avinash Aggarwal, Avinash Pasricha, Bandeep Singh, Dinesh Khanna, Harbans Mody, Kulwant Roy, Ram Rahman, Pradeep Chandra, Prashant Panjiar, Serena Chopra, and more. Archival highlights include Carte de Visite from Bourne & Shepherd Studio (1860s), Albumen prints from the ‘People of India’ series (1850s–1860s), and the ‘Beauties of Lucknow’ series attributed to Darogah Abbas Ali (1874).
The exhibition invites visitors to experience photography as both image and object — fragile, imperfect and profoundly human — offering a warm, immersive connection to memory and creativity.
Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply curious to experience the magic of light captured on film, Touching Light promises a journey through India’s visual history that is as intimate as it is inspiring.
The exhibition runs till 29 September at Museo Camera, Centre for the Photographic Arts, Gurugram, open from 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday through Sunday.