This Gurugram exhibition brings India’s 200-year photography journey to life

Step into a world where light, shadow and memory come alive at Touching light: A Prelude to the Bicentennial of Photography (1827–2027), an exhibition that celebrates the timeless beauty of analogue photography. Curated by Aditya Arya, the show offers a journey through India’s rich photogenic heritage, connecting the work of pioneering photographers with contemporary masters.

The origins of photography: From Niépce to Daguerre

Two hundred years ago, Nicéphore Niépce created the first photographic image, soon followed by Louis Daguerre’s daguerreotype, forever changing how humanity captures likeness, memory and history. In India, photographers embraced limited resources with ingenuity, documenting colonial histories, social transformation and the evolving cultural fabric of the nation. Today, these photographs remain treasured fragments of memory, bearing witness to both artistry and history.