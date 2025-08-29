Nature inspires me: Krutika Parulkar’s Soul Impression at Jehangir
As a child in Pune, Krutika Parulkar could score a 94% in her SSC boards, but what truly moved her were colours on a canvas. Encouraged by her father and family, she chose art school over the safer path, letting creativity lead her way. Over time, painting became her anchor — a space where what she saw and what she felt merged into strokes of colour. “Every painting is not only what I saw, but also what I felt,” she says. Now, as she readies for her upcoming exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, from September 8, Parulkar shares her journey and her dialogue with nature in a conversation with Indulge Express.
Soul Impressions brings together oils and watercolours — two very different mediums. What does each allow you to express, and why was it important to show them side by side?
I have been working with watercolours for almost 15 years and have always found them both fascinating and challenging. I enjoy painting in watercolours because they allow me to go with the flow. Most of my landscapes in watercolours depict Indian historical monuments or reflections on water.
On the other hand, I began working with oils about 7–8 years ago. Since they are the complete opposite of watercolours, I found them equally exciting. Oils allowed me to explore something new, experiment with layering, and create texture. My latest series, which will be part of this exhibition, has been created using palette knives and thick layers of paint to evoke an illusion for the viewer.
Displaying both mediums together is my way of showing versatility — that I can embrace both and that I truly enjoy exploring their contrasts.
Much of your work reflects forests, rivers, and natural light. At a time when global warming threatens these very landscapes, do you see your art as a way to create awareness or spark reflection?
Yes, absolutely. Nature has always been my greatest inspiration. Forests, rivers, and light carry a quiet strength and beauty that I try to capture on canvas. Through my art, I hope to create a gentle reminder of its beauty and fragility. I don’t wish to preach, but if my paintings make someone pause, reflect, and feel more connected to the environment, then I believe they have served a purpose beyond aesthetics.
You’ve spoken about art being your way of conversing with nature. When did that shift happen — from sketching as a pastime to painting as a deeper, lifelong pursuit?
As a child, I always loved drawing and painting, but the true shift came during my college days. While traveling for outdoor studies and painting on location, I began to feel a much deeper connection with nature. I discovered peace and joy in natural environments, and that’s when I decided to pursue art as a lifelong journey.
Exhibition: Soul Impression by Krutika Parulkar
Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
September 8 – 14, 2025
11:00 AM – 7:00 PM
(Story by Arundhuti Banerjee)