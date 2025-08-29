Nature inspires me: Krutika Parulkar’s Soul Impression at Jehangir

A

I have been working with watercolours for almost 15 years and have always found them both fascinating and challenging. I enjoy painting in watercolours because they allow me to go with the flow. Most of my landscapes in watercolours depict Indian historical monuments or reflections on water.

On the other hand, I began working with oils about 7–8 years ago. Since they are the complete opposite of watercolours, I found them equally exciting. Oils allowed me to explore something new, experiment with layering, and create texture. My latest series, which will be part of this exhibition, has been created using palette knives and thick layers of paint to evoke an illusion for the viewer.

Displaying both mediums together is my way of showing versatility — that I can embrace both and that I truly enjoy exploring their contrasts.