A new Mumbai exhibition sheds light on how India and the Arab world shaped each other's modernisms

Resonant Histories: India and the Arab World, now on view at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation (JNAF) in Mumbai, is the result of years of shared research and institutional collaboration. Developed by JNAF, the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah and the CSMVS Museum, the exhibition traces the subtle, often unexpected ways in which artists from India and the Arab world came into one another’s orbit.

Personal relationships, historical coincidences, institutional links shape this Mumbai exhibit

The project began with the Nicholson Collection, through which curators Puja Vaish and Suheyla Takesh sifted for works that revealed cross-regional affinities. As Vaish notes, “We approached the selection with an eye toward artistic dialogue between India and the Arab world, tracing shared modernist histories shaped by education, travel, and postcolonial exchange.”

Their research soon extended to the Barjeel collection, older Triennale-India catalogues, family archives and interviews, gradually mapping a web of connections formed through study, migration and shifting political landscapes.