Creative havens near Mumbai that let art breathe naturally

A gentle movement is unfolding in the hills and neighbourhoods around Mumbai. Travellers are looking for escapes that allow rest without detaching from creativity.

Best places around Mumbai to explore your artistic side

These places encourage hands in mud, conversations with strangers, and time with trees. The result feels grounded and refreshingly human. Here are three spots that celebrate art in ways that feel honest and deeply connected to their surroundings.

Art Village, Karjat

Art Village, founded by Ganga Kadakia, began as a vision ten years ago, at a time when community-led nature stays were rare in the region. The founders wanted to build a space that welcomed people, animals and the land with equal respect. Homes here are created from earth and shaped to sit within the natural contours of the valley.

Guests come for workshops in theatre, craft and farming. School children rediscover the joy of stream water and mud under fingernails. Corporate teams loosen up during theatre exercises, leaving titles at the gate.

Indoor-loving children can build boats from leaves and sticks and race them in tiny streams. This place proves that creativity blooms when bodies move, senses open and screens sit forgotten.

Conservation sits at the heart of this project. Native trees and plants have returned across the land, and the team continues nurturing biodiversity while sharing traditional and indigenous knowledge through stays and small workshops.