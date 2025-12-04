The Pantone Colour of the Year for 2026: Cloud Dancer, a shade of white!

Wish to incorporate it? Here are ideas:

For interior design, it absorbs light gently, lending rooms an airy, ethereal atmosphere without feeling sterile. It’s the opposite of the bright, bleached white used in earlier minimalist trends. It signifies a shift toward elevated minimalism — a style focused on texture, material quality and comfort rather than stark emptiness. It functions as a foundational colour that allows other hues, from earthy tones to vibrant pops of colour, to stand out. It pairs exceptionally well with natural textures like unbleached linen, raw wood and stone.

In fashion, it lends a softness, weightlessness and serenity to silhouettes. The emphasis is less on the colour itself and more on the fabric finish. Designers can use it in luxurious materials like sheer mesh, satin, silk and soft matte textiles to create shifting shadows and an ethereal effect, highlighting the garment's texture and silhouette. It aligns with a growing trend of monochromatic, minimalist and elegant looks seen on high-profile red carpets.