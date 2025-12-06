Painter Runa Biswas channels Bengali fairytales for her new exhibition

We catch up with the artist for a quick conversation about what one can expect from her show. “This series is a walk through the carefree and happy childhood days. I have chosen a blast of colours and subjects that dwell in the realm of fantasy meets reality,” Runa begins.

Runa is a self-taught artist who over the years has developed a contemporary style informed by Mughal and Rajasthani miniature paintings, Indian folk art and Kalighat Patachitra. The art works in this series follow a mix of European and Indian miniature style, featuring Lal Kamal and Nil Kamal as protagonists, who can be spotted across eight or nine works.