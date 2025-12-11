Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru presents G Reghu’s sculpture series, Primal Connections

Imagine a man with eyes half closed, face dewed with a serenity. Do you think of him being in a trance, or do you think he’s meditating? Do you think he’s refusing to participate, or is he simply looking inward? With his latest series, Primal Connections, veteran sculptor G Reghu does not just ask questions. Unlike a lot of other art, his creations do not leave us with existential questions but gently nudge us towards finding a solution to this eternal restlessness within. For Reghu, the answer is in the calm — it is the moments when we pause, to receive.
Known for his distinctive terracotta and ceramic works that blend indigenous materials with Gandhian philosophy and influences from ancient tribal art, G Reghu’s figurines often have Dravidian and African features. What distinguishes his work from his inspirations, such as Ramkinkar Baij or Himmat Shah, is a kind of harmony that you can’t quite put your finger on, but is strong enough to inspire awe even in a layman’s eyes. The artist, whose creations have always exuded a profound admiration for nature, talks to us about the latest manifestation of that love. Excerpts:
Tell us about the theme of Primal Connections.
Primal Connections is based on the idea that we are deeply connected to nature and to each other. Through this series, I wanted to express this feeling of belonging — that humans, animals, and the earth are not separate but part of one shared world. The sculptures are a reminder of that connection we often forget but still carry inside us.
Most of the sculptures are inspired by life in rural, tribal India. Do you find any aspect of that life in cities today?
Life in cities feels very different from the rural and tribal communities that inspire my work. In big cities, people are always rushing, moving from one task to the next, and often living in their own separate worlds. As human beings, we feel happier and more grounded when we live as a community — something tribal cultures still practice naturally. In the city, that sense of harmony is harder to find, and it creates a feeling of chaos and restlessness. Because of this contrast, I often feel drawn even more strongly to peaceful moments and simple human connections, and those emotions find their way into my sculptures.
What is it about people in calm states that inspires you so much?
Calmness has always felt very important to me. When a person is quiet inside, they can see life more clearly and feel more connected to themselves and others. Peace allows us to live with kindness, patience, and understanding — and that is what makes a happy community. Through my sculptures, I try to capture that peaceful state, almost as a reminder that life doesn’t always have to be rushed — it can also be soft, slow, and full of silence.
Can you walk us through your process — from noticing a gesture or posture to shaping its first form?
I think a lot before I start working. In the past, I used to sketch more, and that practice helped me understand form, balance and posture. Today, I don’t always sketch — sometimes I go straight to the clay when the image in my mind feels clear. Clay is a medium that responds directly to touch, so I enjoy working with it freely and allowing the sculpture to grow naturally. In the end, the piece becomes a moment or feeling frozen in time — something first imagined, then shaped gently into form.
How did you decide on the colour palette for the series?
For Primal Connections, I wanted the colours to feel earthy and natural. The tones come from the clay and the world around us — soil, stones, smoke and landscapes. I didn’t want the colours to distract from the form or emotion of the pieces, so the palette stays soft and grounded. Earth colours feel honest and timeless, and they match the theme of staying close to nature and our roots. In many ways, the colours remind us that we all come from the earth — and we return to it.
What do you hope the audience takes away from this series?
More than anything, I hope people feel a sense of peace when they experience this series. Life is short, and we often forget to slow down, breathe and enjoy our time on earth. If someone walks away feeling lighter, calmer, or more aware of the beauty in small moments, then the work has done its job. These sculptures are a reminder that happiness doesn’t always come from speed or success — sometimes it comes from simply being present. I want people to feel that life can be lived gently, with balance and joy.
Entry free. Till December 14, 11 am onwards. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.
