Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru presents G Reghu’s sculpture series, Primal Connections

Imagine a man with eyes half closed, face dewed with a serenity. Do you think of him being in a trance, or do you think he’s meditating? Do you think he’s refusing to participate, or is he simply looking inward? With his latest series, Primal Connections, veteran sculptor G Reghu does not just ask questions. Unlike a lot of other art, his creations do not leave us with existential questions but gently nudge us towards finding a solution to this eternal restlessness within. For Reghu, the answer is in the calm — it is the moments when we pause, to receive.

Known for his distinctive terracotta and ceramic works that blend indigenous materials with Gandhian philosophy and influences from ancient tribal art, G Reghu’s figurines often have Dravidian and African features. What distinguishes his work from his inspirations, such as Ramkinkar Baij or Himmat Shah, is a kind of harmony that you can’t quite put your finger on, but is strong enough to inspire awe even in a layman’s eyes. The artist, whose creations have always exuded a profound admiration for nature, talks to us about the latest manifestation of that love. Excerpts: