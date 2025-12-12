American West art masterpieces from a billionaire Koch brother head to auction

Some of the most recognisable artwork depicting the American West is heading to auction at Christie’s, where dozens of pieces from billionaire Bill Koch’s collection are expected to fetch at least $50 million.

American West art heads to Christie’s auction

The in-person Visions of the West sale will take place in New York over two sessions beginning January 20, with the final lots offered — appropriately — at high noon the following day. Koch’s holdings include major works by Frederic Remington, Charles Marion Russell and Albert Bierstadt, artists whose images of cowboys, Native Americans and sweeping landscapes helped define how generations came to picture the American frontier.

Tylee Abbott, head of Christie’s American Art Department, said interest in Western subjects has remained strong as new audiences discover the culture and mythology of the region.

“What is out West? What is over the horizon?" he mused. “It goes on to embody the American spirit.”